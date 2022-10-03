Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has formally appointed her second Mayor’s Cadet this week.

A short ceremony was held before the Town Council meeting on Monday (October 3rd) when the Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard welcomed Matilda Higgins, a Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadet, as one of her two appointed Mayors Cadets.

She was presented with a certificate of appreciation by the Mayor and a prayer was led by Mayor’s Chaplain Rev Jonathan Philpott.

The other Mayor’s Cadet, Aidan Cullum from Burnham and Highbridge Air Cadets, was appointed earlier in the year, as we reported here.