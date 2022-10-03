Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is offering families a fun-filled introduction to theatre for toddlers.

The award-winning creators at Derby Theatre present ‘Let’s Play Messing Around’ on Saturday 8th October which will be a magical, musical tale full of mischief and mayhem for under 5’s and their families.

A spokesman for The Princess Theatre says: “The creators have produced a beautiful story of Roo and Brodie who joyously sing and dance and make up stories.”

“They do a few cheeky things that are considered ‘very bad behaviour’; but they also learn to share, take turns, compromise, handle their emotions and become good friends.”

“The Princess is committed to creating opportunities for families and children to enjoy theatre in an inclusive environment, we all know that toddlers don’t want to sit still – this show embraces that.”

Let’s Play Messing Around is at The Princess on Saturday 8th October, with 11am and 2pm performances. For comfort, the show is presented on the floor of the Main Theatre and will have cushions.

Tickets are priced at £6 and are available here. For more, contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.