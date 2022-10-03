Burnham-On-Sea Scout Group is set to hold a community afternoon tea later this month.

Taking place on Saturday 15th October at the 1st Burnham-On-Sea Scout Hut at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road, it will be open to all over 65s.

“Have a chat with our Scouts and tell them all about some of your life experiences,” says a spokesman.

“Doors will open at 1.30pm and food will be served at 2pm at a cost of £5 per person. All  food will be baked and served by the Scouts.”

A selection of sandwiches, sausage rolls, cakes and scones will be available with unlimited tea and coffee. There will be a raffle with lots of great prices

Anyone over 65 is welcome but pre-booking is essential via email to scouts@burnhamonseascouts.org.uk or by calling 07835 806335.

 

 
