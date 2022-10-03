Duncan Sharkey, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Somerset County Council, started in his new role on Monday (October 3rd).

He convened the most senior officers from Somerset’s five councils to focus on immediate actions needed to create a new unitary council, which he will head, from 1st April next year.

As we reported earlier this year, Somerset County Councillors agreed in June that the post would have a salary range of £190,000-£200,000 a year.

Duncan joins from the unitary Windsor and Maidenhead Borough Council, where he has led the team since January 2019.

Bill Revans, Leader of Somerset County Council, said: “I know I speak on behalf of all Somerset County Councillors in welcoming our new Chief Executive.”

“Duncan will lead our officers through the transition to the new unitary Somerset Council and the crucial work that follows, transforming services for the better.”

“There’s no escaping today’s financial realities, but we must stay focused on our positive vision for a fairer, greener and more prosperous Somerset.”

Duncan Sharkey, CEO of Somerset County Council, said: “It’s exciting to lead the team in Somerset at such a pivotal moment for the County. We are about to create one of the largest unitary councils in the country and we’re going to do it in a way that strengthens relationships with local communities and strengthens our ability to fight for a fair deal for Somerset nationally.”

”There are big economic challenges too. Council budgets are hit hard by inflation, we have to get that under control so we can be there for people who need our support. With the team I have around me, I know we can succeed.”