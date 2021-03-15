Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge parents are being invited to attend a free Virtual Parent/Carer Safeguarding Evening this week.

King Alfred School Academy is holding the online event on Wednesday 17th March at 7pm.

Student Welfare Manager Suzanne Lawrence says: “In this age of social media it is easy for young people to download free apps. They may not realize that there are risks involved with using these easy links to others. In addition, parents/carers are often unaware of the existence and danger of these apps.”

“These apps can expose young people to the possibility of cyberbullying. Furthermore, young people who use anonymous chat apps are vulnerable to predators.”

“Therefore, parents/carers need to know what apps are available, what they look like and the risks attached.”

She adds: “We are lucky to have Andri Nicolaou Prevention Officer, Child Sexual and Criminal Exploitation of Avon & Somerset Police, hosting this webinar for us on Wednesday 17th March 2021 at 7pm.”

“Andri will talk about these apps and also wider exploitation of young people including County Lines involvement around drug supply.”

It is simple to register. To book a space, click here. If you have any questions please contact Mrs Lawrence at school either on school number of via email slawrence@tkasa.org.uk