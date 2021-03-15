Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out on Sunday morning (March 14th) to help a couple reported to be struggling with an injured dog on Brean Down.

The team were called to the village at 11.13am after a cyclist made a 999 call due to his concern for a couple with an injured dog.

A spokesman said: “The dog was said to have a broken leg and the couple faced a long walk off the Down carrying the poor pooch.”

“Once we arrived at Brean we split the team into two. One half walked up the steps to look for the couple and the rest were in the truck and headed up along the road doing the same.

As the truck made its way along the Military Road the VHF radio crackled into life.”

“The team on foot had encountered other dog walkers who confirmed they had seen the couple carrying the injured dog leaving the area.”

“The truck continued on to the Fort at the end of Brean Down to double-check so we could be 100% sure.”

“While doing so they encountered multiple other dog users whose dogs were freely running around off lead. A safety warning was issued to them we explained why we were there and what the consequences of dogs falling from the side are.”

“Hopefully, we managed to get through to the owners as frequently we find that as soon as they think we are gone they immediately let them back off lead. Please keep your dogs on leads on high ground, the injuries sustained by dogs could be life-changing or life-ending.

Sadly that is the grim reality of dogs that fall from the sides.”

“Please don’t risk your fur babies for a simple thing as a lead. There are many places dogs can be off lead to roam free but high ground such as Brean Down is not one of them.”

“Thank you to the first informant who called it in, the couple managed to carry the dog but it could’ve been a different story so was well worth the call. Better to go along and not be needed that be needed and not called.”

“If you see anyone in difficulty or danger along the coast then dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards.”