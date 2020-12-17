The Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area is to remain in Covid Tier 2, the Government announced today (Thursday) as new figures show a rise in new cases across Somerset.

North Somerset and Bristol are to come down from Tier 3 to Tier 2 from Saturday. The whole of Somerset remains in Tier 2, announced the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The news comes as Somerset has seen its sharpest rise in new Covid cases for several weeks.

Official Government figures released today show there were 157 positive tests in Somerset in the past 24 hours.

Sedgemoor has seen 39 new confirmed cases for an overall total of 1,855 since the pandemic started.

50 were in Somerset West and Taunton, which now has an overall total of 1,853 confirmed cases, and there were 35 new cases in South Somerset, which has a total of 1,985 overall. Mendip had 33 positive tests for an overall tally of 1,192.

The infection rate has also risen in all four districts in the latest weekly statistics. The new rates are South Somerset: 134.8 per 100,000 of population (up from 126.5 for the previous seven-day period); Mendip: 122.9 (previous 115.91); Sedgemoor: 122.6 (113.7); and Somerset West: 91.5 (78.7).