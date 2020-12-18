The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and strong winds across the south west today (Friday).

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea are have been warned to expect stormy conditions during the day.

“A band of heavy rain will move eastwards across the areas on Friday morning before clearing to the east early Saturday,” says the forecaster.

“Many areas are expected to see 20-30mm. After wet weather on preceding days, some flooding is likely, this in turn affecting transport and travel.”

“The heavy rain will be accompanied by strong winds and a risk of thunderstorms. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely around coasts and over higher ground.”