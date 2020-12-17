Burnham and Highbridge town councillors have this week supported plans to build new drive-thrus for Costa Coffee and Subway on land next to Highbridge’s Aldi store.

At a virtual meeting of the Town Council’s planning committee this week, members backed the proposals for the site next to Bennett Road within the Isleport Business Park, first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The ‘reserved matters application’ covers the proposed access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the fast food take away and coffee shop at the site south of the Aldi supermarket and south-west of the Travelodge hotel.

At this week’s meeting Cllr Nick Tolley said: “We have known an application here has been on the cards for some time. In my opinion it is long overdue and needs to be done – we have a Travelodge, Aldi and an area of waste ground which can be turned into a very welcome addition to a growing area of employment and industry.”

Cllr Bill Hancock added: “I am in agreement with tidying the site up, but my biggest concern is the extra traffic in that area. It’s busy now, and you take your life into your hands by going out onto the main road. I suggest they change the T-junction though. Other than that, I’m for it 100 per cent.”

Cllr Andy Brewer responded: “Highways considerations have already been taken into account. The principal for these types of units going there has already been accepted. I’m sure Somerset Highways have done their home work and taken account the extra traffic. I absolutely understand what Cllr Hancock is saying, though – I know how busy it is there.”

Cllr Sue Harvey added: “The landscaping looks good and they have plenty of parking spaces planned. There are some ecology issues to resolve but it is looks a very good scheme.”

Cllr Brewer added: “There are a lot of benefits to the area in getting this development done. I think it will be part of the further expansion of Isleport.”

Town councillors agreed they support the principal of it, with no observations.

The applicant states: “The proposed fast food take away and Costa drive-thru units satisfy the land use criteria approved under Outline permission 11/17/00137. 6.2 The access arrangements into the application site have been assessed for vehicles and pedestrians and the submitted information demonstrates that highway safety would be maintained.”

“The appearance, layout and scale are appropriate, attractive and well-designed. The proposed height, bulk, scale and massing is proportionate and appropriate for the application site and would be in-keeping with the character of the Business Park.”

The proposed land use was previously approved under an Outline Planning Application for a hot food takeaway (class A5) and a cafe / restaurant use (class A3).

The application – reference number 11/20/00133 – will be decided by Sedgemoor District Council.