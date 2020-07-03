Many pubs, clubs, restaurants, holiday parks, hotels, tourist attractions and barber shops are re-opening across the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Saturday) – but visitors and residents have been urged to be keep safe.

Coronavirus restrictions are being eased by the Government with a host of re-openings making life seem a little closer to ‘normal’ across the Burnham area.

Pubs, such as Burnham’s seafront Reeds Arms, pictured, are opening again, with special safety measures in place to keep people socially distanced and reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

With holiday accommodation re-opening for the first time, Burnham, Brean and Berrow are expected to see an increase in visitors, with local roads likely to be busy.

Other re-openings taking place today include children’s playgrounds and outdoor gyms; theme parks such as Brean Leisure Park; and places of worship. Several local businesses have said they won’t re-open until they feel it is fully safe to do so.

Today is also ‘Independents’ Day’ and local people are being encouraged to support local independent shops, many of which have continued to provide vital services during lockdown.

As well as the easing of restrictions on the hospitality industry, social distancing rules will change from 2m to “one metre plus,” meaning you should take precautions when people are within less than 2m.

A Somerset County Council spokesman adds: “It is vital everyone remembers the public health guidance about hand washing and social distancing so that Somerset stays a safe place to live in, work in and to visit.”

“The county has had low levels of Covid-19 throughout the pandemic, and everyone – residents and visitors – must make sure this continues.”

“Do remember when visiting favourite places and local businesses to keep your distance, wash hands frequently and wear a face covering on public transport and when you are in a busy indoor space where social distancing may be more difficult.”

“Please also remember if you start to develop any symptoms, you must self-isolate. There’s useful guidance here and also here about what you can, and can’t, do after July 4th.”

The 35,000 or so pubs and small bars trading across England have been closed since 20th March – a day when 645 positive coronavirus cases were announced. On Friday, 544 new coronavirus cases were announced across the UK, the lowest daily figure since 17th March.