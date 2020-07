An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday afternoon (July 4th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset air ambulance landed in a field next to the Bay Centre playing area in Cassis Close Road at around 2.45pm.

Paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient nearby and then returned to the aircraft shortly afterwards before the helicopter lifted off a short time later.