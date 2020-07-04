Despite the easing of lock-down rules, customers of Brent Knoll’s ’emergency shop’ have asked for it to extend its opening hours.

As a result of responses to a survey, volunteers at Brent Knoll’s shop have agreed to work longer hours of 9am to 11am from Monday to Saturday.

On Saturday (4th July), the shop was open from 9am to 12 noon – and then from 2pm to 4.30pm. They also provided their speciality Italian coffee, tea, and hot-chocolate service throughout that time.

“This is our Saturday plan for the rest of July,” said David Sturgess, a member of the shop’s Management Committee.

“We are also working with our pool of volunteers to expand the opening hours for Monday to Friday.”

The shop team, which aims to open a permanent community shop – and attempt to re-open Brent Knoll’s Post Office – issued an online and paper questionnaire for customers.

“By far the biggest demand was that we extend our opening hours: and that is what we are now trying to do,” added David.

Meanwhile, the Brent Knoll team has secured registration as a Community Benefit Society, with the support of the Plunkett Foundation, which has helped more than 300 rural community shops to flourish.

“We are now able to pursue our objective of creating a permanent community shop for Brent Knoll and to restore our Post Office”, Mr Sturgess added.