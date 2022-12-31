The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area and whole of Somerset today (Saturday).

The yellow warning is in place until 9pm this evening, with heavy rain forecast to bring some surface water flooding and travel disruption.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “Outbreaks of rain are expected across the area during Saturday morning and afternoon before dying out from the southwest after dark.”

“Some heavy bursts are expected at times, bringing as much as 10mm in an hour, and with the ground already saturated this is likely to result in some surface water flooding and travel disruption.”

