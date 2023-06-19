Armed Forces Day will be marked in Burnham-On-Sea with a traditional parade through the town centre in July.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is working with Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion to hold the event on Saturday, July 1st.

“As in previous years, the Royal British Legion has asked the Town Council to organise a short parade from Princess Street to the flag pole in Burnham-On-Sea to mark Armed Forces Day,” said the town clerk at a meeting this week.

“Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Ltd have also kindly agreed to marshall the road closure.”

The July 1st parade will start in Princess Street at around 10.30am and will move along the High Street, finishing by the fountain at the junction with Abingdon Street.

John Crosby from Burnham’s Royal British Legion branch said: “We are looking forward to holding this parade again this year and hope to have a good number of local groups involved.”