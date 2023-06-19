Playday at Apex Park in Highbridge

The countdown has begun to this year’s annual Playday at Apex Park in Highbridge.

Organisers, pictured, say this year’s Sedgemoor Playday will take place on Wednesday 2nd August from 10am-3pm with scores of activities planned.

“We are well into the planning of Playday with lots of activities booked,” says a spokesperson.

“It is a free event for children who all have to be accompanied by an adult. There are over 40 activities.”

The 2022 Playday at Apex Park drew a bumper turnout as it returned for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Playday is scheduled to let parents have a day off from spending their hard-earned money to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays while encouraging families to spend quality time together at the park.

 
