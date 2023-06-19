Four team members from Brean Leisure Park & Holiday Resort Unity have completed a charity challenge in the Brecon Beacons for the charity Action Medical Research.

Starting off from the town of Brecon along with 100 other teams, there was a 15-mile cycle to the base station followed by a 9.6-mile hike up Pen y Fan mountain, a short cycle to a lake for a 2-mile row followed by the return 15 miles cycle back to Brecon.

Sarah House, director, who took part in the challenge along with for other family members said: “Fundraising for both national and local charities is a great way to help us get our teams and guests involved and help some the people that the charity supports.”

“Adding a physical challenge to test our bodies focuses our determination and team spirit, along with the added difficulties the hot weather brought and our little experience of hiking which turned out to the be the hardest element.”

“It was not a light-hearted challenged by any means and it took us a total of 10 hours from start to finish. It was an incredible time with over 50 teams behind us as we each took part in all of the different elements.”

Action Medical Research are the leading UK charity funding vital research to help defeat the diseases that devastate the lives of sick and disabled babies, children and young people.

Sarah House adds: “So far our team has raised over £2,400. Our fundraising page is still open. A heartfelt thank you to our guests, team and those that have donated.”