Burnham-On-Sea artist Fay Hicks is creating paintings of rainbows to raise funds for The Samaritans after hearing about the high number of suicides during this year’s Coronavirus pandemic.

Fay told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I recently read the statistic that more people in August and September died from suicide than of Covid-19, and with World Mental Health day approaching on 10th October I have decided to create ten individually hand painted watercolour rainbows for £10 with 30% of the sales being donated directly to The Samaritans.”

“With lockdown restrictions being increased again I believe it is so important to be protecting those in our community who are struggling with the impact on their mental health.”

Fay adds: “I spent a lot drawing and painting during lockdown with my children and I started to draw portraits of family members and friends.”

“I’ve always enjoyed being creative and creating pieces of art really helped with my own mental health as I tried to navigate lockdown with two young children.”

“The rainbow has become a big part of 2020 – a symbol of hope – so when I came up with my rainbow design it seemed only natural that I should use it to raise money for such an important charity.”

The rainbows can be purchased from Kay’s Facebook page.