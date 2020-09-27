A fire crew was called to a Highbridge estate to tackle a late night car blaze over the weekend.

One crew from Bridgwater was sent to the Poplar Estate in Highbridge shortly before 11.15pm on Saturday (September 26th).

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival crews confirmed that the car was well alight.”

“The vehicle was 90 per cent damaged by the fire, and crews used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and hydraulic cutting equipment to deal with the incident.”