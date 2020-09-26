Burnham-On-Sea’s BosFest music and arts festival took place in a virtual format on Saturday (September 26th) due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The popular event – which often draws large crowds into Burnham-On-Sea town centre to see street art, music and performers – was held online, with a film crew broacasting it live from the town’s Bay Centre.

There were live performances by music acts Vermin, Emily & Paul, Citrus Fox, Tim Dean, The Junktrips, Arquebus Trio, Alvin, The Idle Silence, Daft Folk B and Eastertown. And there was also an impressive film featuring Burnham’s street art.

Tanya Dyer, chairman of BosFest, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the event was watched by over 5,000 people.

“We are really delighted with how it all went,” she said. “The music industry is struggling at the moment in the pandemic and this was a great way to help some of our local performers. We say ‘physical distancing’ does not need to be ‘social distancing’ with safe community events like this.”

“Our thanks go to all the performers, crews and local people for their support. Special mention goes to Graham Cook at GC Sound & Lighting for all his work on the technical side, our cameramen Steve and Anthony, Oliver on sound, John our booker, Mark Atkins on video, Becky from Spray Jam, all the BosFest committee, and the Bay Centre.”

“We hope to be back in 2021 with a full physical event but, if we’re not able to, we have shown today that an online streamed event can work really well. Thank you to all those local people who have given us supportive comments.”

Mike Lang, Chairman of the Bay Centre, added: “This was a memorable event with superb filming, helped by Graham Cook’s professionalism and all the work of the BosFest team. There was an excellent line-up of artists, and it was great to see the BAY Centre used for such a prestigious event, safely managed in compliance with the Covid guidance.”





Pictured: The event was filmed on Saturday at the town’s Bay Centre (Photos: Mike Lang/ Burnham-On-Sea.com / BosFest)