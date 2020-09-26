Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has cut a ribbon to open a new pamper beauty salon in the town centre.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey was the special guest at the opening of the new Prim N Proper Pamper salon in College Street.

Members of staff gathered to mark the opening on Friday evening, as pictured here.

Owner Sarah Glaysher told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We always have always offered pamper parties since Prim N Proper opened five years ago, but with the salon growing we have run of space.”

“Therefore this new pamper salon is somewhere we can offer children’s pamper parties, group pamper packages, photoshoots and couples treatments.”

“I’ve been working with some other local businesses to also offer add-ons like drinks packages, coctails, mocktails, high tea and snack platters.”

The first customers were welcomed on Saturday, and the new business is initially catering for smaller parties to comply with current Covid-19 restrictions.

The Mayor praised the “entrepreneurial work” of the beauty salon and wished the team success.