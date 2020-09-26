Staff at Berrow’s Animal Farm are set to be featured in a Channel 4 TV series.

Four of the team from Animal Farm Adventure Park travelled to Jimmy’s Farm in Ipswich, Suffolk, earlier this month to pick up six wallabies that needed to be re-homed and they ended up being filmed alongside Jimmy Doherty for ‘Autumn at Jimmy’s Farm’.

Krystal Finch, site manager at Animal Farm, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the team enjoyed meeting the crew during the visit to Jimmy’s Farm.

“We’ve rescued lots of animals that needed urgent rehoming during this year’s lockdown, including raccoon dogs, tortoises and black foxes, and we therefore spent a day with the team there behind the scenes, finding out about their animal care and enclosures.”

“We had lunch with Jimmy and the TV crew and then caught and chipped the eight wallabies – one of which is to be called ‘Jimmy!'”

“It was a great surprise to find out that we’d also be included in the filming – the publicity for Animal Farm is wonderful, particularly after a difficult year.”

“We have become more focused on rehoming animals and animal education this year and have several qualified zoo keepers working with us.”

Krystal says the new wallabies are settling into their new home well and that a new display area is being created for members of the public to see them.

“It will be a walk-through enclosure with double doors in and out to keep them secure. We hope to have it open in the next few weeks.”

The TV episode featuring the park is due to be aired in early October.