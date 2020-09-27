The ‘grandmother’ of The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge has retired after nearly 45 years – and her service has been recognised with the entire staff room kitchen being named after her.

Hugely popular Nadine Garbett started working at the school in 1976 while her children were young and she has been serving up food and drinks for students and staff ever since.

She is extremely well-known by thousands of local people and generations of students and staff.

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Nadine has been unable to continue her work and so has retired.

This week she has discovered that the kitchen of the staff room that she has been working in for many years is to be called ‘Nana Nade’s Kitchen’ where a photo of her will also be hung in her honour.

Nadine’s jobs over the years include dinner lady, cleaner, cook, honourary ‘Nan’ and more.

Speaking from her garden with husband Tony, with whom she has just celebrated 60 years of marriage, she said: “ I absolutely adore the children – all the ones I have looked after.”

“They mean the world to me, along with the staff in all the years I’ve been there. I love the school.”

Nadine has also seen all her six grandchildren go through the school.

She even just had a letter from the Queen to celebrate her 60th wedding anniversary – alongside a photo of Her Majesty, as pictured above.

Principal Nathan Jenkins told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Nadine is incredible and loved by everyone. She has done every every job you can imagine.”

“When Coronavirus pandemic rules allow, hopefully next year, we will be able to have a bigger party in the school to officially open ‘Nana Nade’s Kitchen’.”