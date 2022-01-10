Over 100 items of toiletries have been collected by staff and customers at a Burnham-On-Sea barber shop for a local food bank.

Lowe’s Barber Shop in Burnham High Street and the local Trussell Trust Food Bank teamed up in an initiative to collect donations of mens toiletries over a month with great success.

“We contacted the Food Bank and discussed some ideas, where it was decided how perfect it would be to try and get as many donations of mens toiletries as possible as there was a need for them,” says Lowe’s Barber Shop owner Mike Lowe.

“We and our clients love a community challenge, and after reaching out over social media, we were inundated with donations!”

“We were shocked at the generosity shown, with items large and small being given, including Shower Gels, Soap, Tooth Brushes, Toothpaste, Deodorants, Gift Sets and more.”

“Thank you to everyone who donated, you are awesome!”

Andy Ballard from Highbridge and Burnham Food Bank adds: “We are very grateful for the support of Lowe’s and their customers — these donations are going to make a huge difference to those in need. The past year has seen a huge increase in demand so these items are much needed and will go to good use.”