Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s annual Carnival Queen Competition are seeking volunteers to help with this year’s event.

A compere is being sought to lead the pageant evening on May 6th when a new Queen and Princesses will be chosen by the team that runs the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Organiser Tony Rees says: “Are you eager to show off your musical or dancing skills? Fancy a shot at local stardom? The Carnival Queen Competition is looking for a young, up and coming entertainer, both to compere the event and entertain the audience during the show at the Princess Theatre.”

“The compere(s) will introduce the contestants to the audience and the judges and then introduce the winners at the end of the evening.”

“You will have time for rehearsal. The event will have a cabaret during the interval, if you think you have what it takes to wow the audience then please let us know!”

“This is a fun and lively event that will give you the opportunity to get involved in a fantastic show and make new friends, not to mention getting your face into the public eye. Auditions will take place in the next few months and will be very informal.”

The pageant evening is scheduled to be held on Friday 6th May 2022 at 7pm in the Princess Theatre.

Separately, Tony says a social media assistant for the Carnival Queen is also being sought: “We are looking for a driven and organised individual to handle our social media presence in the run up to the long-awaited return of Carnival 2022. This is a voluntary position, with a chance to gain some events management experience and contribute to a popular local event. The right candidate will be proficient in word processing and have good administrative and communication skills.”

If you think you can help the Carnival team, send your C.V. for either role to tony.rees@hboscarnival.org

Pictured: Last November’s walking parade was led by Burnham Carnival’s 2019 Queen Jessica Smith and Princesses Belle-Seren Tetsell and Chloe Herowych – see more photos from the 2021 carnival parade here