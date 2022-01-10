Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema is to hold a fundraising screening of a comedy film this month for a local good cause.

The film Quartet will be shown at the cinema in Victoria Street on Monday 17th January by kind permission of cinema owner Pat Scott.

Doors open at 1.30pm, with the film starting at 2pm, to be followed by a raffle. All proceeds will go to to local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association).

Tickets are available to buy at just £5 per person from the cinema or by calling 01278 785465.

Quartet is a British comedy-drama film based on the play Quartet by Ronald Harwood. It was filmed late in 2011 and the film is actor Dustin Hoffman’s directorial debut.