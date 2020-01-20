A team of Burnham-On-Sea barbers has completed a health and safety training course in striving to offer their customers the best possible service.

The team from Lowe’s Barber Shop in Burnham-On-Sea High Street has undertaken a full Barbering Health & Safety course with British Master Barbers.

Owner Mike Lowe says: “As part of our ongoing commitment to offer the best practices the Lowe’s Team have all completed the course – Mike, Big Tony and George have all now completed and passed the course which covers all aspects of barbering, specifically to health and safety.”

“It reaffirmed how we operate, to always make sure we are giving you, our customers the best and hygienic service.”

“This adds to our continuing commitment to training and standards you can expect from Lowe’s.”