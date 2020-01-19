A new life-saving defibrillator has been unveiled at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club following a fundraising campaign.

The equipment has been introduced outside the front gates of the club on the South Esplanade.

The new £2,000 equipment has been funded by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Somerset Community Foundation, Burnham-On-Sea Motor Boat and Sailing Club, Burnham Boat Owners and Brent Engineering.

Other defibs are located nearby at the Apex Park office and the BARB hovercraft rescue station.

A spokesman from Burnham Sailing Club told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The committee of Burnham Sailing Club wanted to provide a community defibrillator in this location.”

“It is central on the sea wall walk and it not only potentially benefits club members but also Parkrun participants who pass it twice every Saturday morning. It is also regularly visted by beach clean volunteers, local walkers, and the many visitors who enjoy this beautiful part of Burnham.”

“The committee wish to thank club members Graham Wills, who was instrumental in organising the acquisition and installation, and William Smart who undertook the electrical work required.”

The club have funded a defib talk and training demonstration for 50 people with St John Ambulance which will be offered to staff and members of all the funding patrons.

The defibrillator is registered with the South West NHS Ambulance Trust (999) and has been uploaded to the excellent GOODsam application. The club will be maintaining the defibrillator and ensuring it is accessible at all times.