Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm attracted over 600 spectators for its 25th annual wassailing event on Saturday night (January 18th).

The centuries-old Somerset wassailing ceremonies see good health wished on apple crops for the coming year. This was followed by the firing of guns to scare away the spirits.

A Flaming Torch Lit Procession hailed the start of the event, led by Master of Ceremonies John Page.

A traditional orchard ceremony with music and gun shots followed and burnt toast was placed in the tree, as the tradition requests.

Local music acts Six Machine and Daft Folk entertained the crowds alongside belly dancers, The Mummers and Brent Knoll School.

Organiser John Harris told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m delighted with how the evening went – we had a superb turnout.”

“It’s wonderful to see this Somerset tradition of marking the old 12th night in the Gregorian calendar being maintained and growing each year.”