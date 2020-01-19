Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to a special fraud awareness event at Burnham-On-Sea Library this month.

The library in Burnham’s Princess Street will host a 45-minute visit by a specialist from Nat West Bank who will be giving tips and helpful advice to keep people safe.

The free event – called ‘Taking a stand against scams’ is part of a series of ‘Friends Against Scams Awareness’ events being organised across the UK.

It will be held on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at the library from 10:30am-11:15am. Contact Chloe Puddy at chloe.puddy@natwest.com for more details.

Friends Against Scams is a National Trading Standards Scams Team initiative, which aims to protect and prevent people from becoming victims of scams by empowering people to take a stand against scams.