Hundreds of people headed to Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield, near Highbridge, on Saturday (January 18th) for a night of wassailing.

The master of ceremonies was Bob Nicholson, with the traditional ceremony seeing cider soaked bread placed into an apple tree by the Wassail Queen and then cider poured around its roots.

The Skimmity Hitchers led the entertainment, with a fantastic scrumpy and western night, alongside Bob Darch Music. The Grand Appeal, for Bristol Children’s Hospital, benefited from the evening.