The new £4.6 million replacement for the Highbridge Hotel is set to be formally opened to the public on January 31st, it has been announced this week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to officially open the building following a long building project.

The original hotel building was gutted in a fire in April 2008 that left it severely damaged, prompting a lengthy re-build project that encountered several delays.

The impressive new YMCA Highbridge building provides a community cafe, a large multi-use sports hall for group sports activities, plus modern meeting areas, and 23 new homes for young people.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Stephanie Parsons, YMCA Dulverton Group Operations Manager, said: “It is a really exciting time for everyone involved with the project. It’s a wonderful, modern new building.”

A YMCA spokesman adds: “The YMCA would like to thank everyone who has been supportive of the project, including John Perkins Construction, Sedgemoor District Council and Homes England.”

“Through the support of these bodies over the past six years we have been able to bring this very challenging project to fruition, and are sure it will be a huge asset for the community for years to come.”