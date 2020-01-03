Cider lovers in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be able to wish good health on apple crops for the coming year during local wassailing events this month.

The centuries-old tradition of wassailing will take place at two events in the Burnham area.

Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield, Highbridge will hold its event on Saturday 18th January 2020 from 7.30pm. A night of fun, tradition and cider a-plenty is in store, raising money for Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal.

Featuring live music from Scrumpy & Western favourites The Skimmity Hitchers and DJ Bob Darch, tickets are priced at £7.50 (with children under 12 free). Tickets can be bought online here or in person from Rich’s Cider Farm, Watchfield, Highbridge, Somerset, TA9 4RD.

Brent Knoll’s West Croft Cider Farm will hold its wassailing evening, including music from popular local group Six Machine, plus a traditional torch-lit procession in the orchard, on Saturday 18th January from 7pm.

“Come and join us in this most traditional celebrations to welcome in the new year. Not only will we be thanking the trees for their bounty in this year’s harvest, and asking them for plentiful crops in the years to come, but we will be enjoying all manner of entertainment,” says a spokesman.

“Music and dance are at the heart of the event with Six Machine and Daft Folk performing alongside a host of other great entertainment. There will be lashings of delicious West Croft Farm ciders including our now famous and highly secret mulled cider to wash down a great selection of locally sourced food.”

Order tickets by calling 07423 155313 or by sending an email to info@westcroftcider.co.uk

