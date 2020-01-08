Burnham-On-Sea District Pantomime Society is set to bring the traditional family show ‘Jack and The Beanstalk’ to the town’s Princess Theatre this month.

The society’s 51st pantomime will run from Saturday 18th January until Saturday 25th January.

“Be there to watch as a magical beanstalk starts to grow, then follow Jack on his magical adventure and help him defeat the giant along the way,” says a spokesman.

Book your tickets now at www. princesstheatreburnhamtickets. co.uk or via phone on 01278 784464. Prices are: Children £8, OAPs £10, Adults £12.

There will be eight shows on Saturday 18th January 3pm; Sunday 19th January 3pm; Tuesday 21st January 7pm; Wednesday 22nd January 7pm; Thursday 23rd January 7pm; Friday 24th January 7pm; and Saturday 25th January 2pm & 7pm.

This year’s cast is Dame Freda Dandruff – Rob Manlow; Jack – Natalie Gowan; Jill – Eleni Markoutsas; Simple Simon – Tom Gorman; Daffy – Katie Shephard; and The Squire – Alastair Murray.

Others include Boris – Shannon Baxter; Donald – Georgia Twigg; Fairy Blossom – Lynsey Bissell; The Housekeeper – Emma Twigg; Daisy the Cow – Elisa Moores & Sandra Markoutsas.

The Senior Chorus are Aiyanna Slator, David Heath, Gabrielle Blair, Holly Sanders, Jasmine Haines, Keziah McKnight, Kody Shadbolt, Logan Dixon, Lottie-May Dixon, Madison Palmer-Gowan, Olivia Moores and Owen Twigg.

The Junior Chorus are Alfie Bissell, Amber Jellett, Esme Loveridge, Georgie-Mai McCollum, Grace Sanders and Sienna Moores.

Directed by Lorna Blair, the show has an Assistant Director – Emma Twigg, Musical Director – Xavier Underwood, Choreographer – Katie Shephard; Stage Management- Gavin Holman; Sound & Lighting – Stuart Blair, Archie Williams, Michael Muscaty, Graham Cook; Scenery – Mo Cooper, Nettie Manlow, Jules Keep, Alastair Murray Properties – Nettie Manlow & Jules Keep; Costumes – Gaye Holman, Val Holmes, Angela Nicholson, Margaret Sears; Dressers – Members: Make Up – Katie Shephard; Call Boys – Members; Prompt – Gaye Holman; Programme – Stuart Blair; Front of House, Refreshments & Bar – The Princess Theatre & Princess Volunteers.