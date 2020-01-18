Volunteers from the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to join a clean-up day at Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve.

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the event on Sunday January 26th between 10.30am and 3.30pm when sea buckthorn scrub will be cleared and native shrubs planted.

Claire Faun from the council said: “Berrow Dunes has long been recognised as an important area for nature conservation.”

“The local nature reserve, owned and managed by Sedgemoor District Council is included within the Berrow Dunes Site of Special Scientific Interest. The site supports one of the most diverse floras in Somerset, with at least 270 species of flowering plants being recorded in this area.”

“Anyone wishing to help out should meet at the Local Nature Reserve car park. Please wear appropriate clothing, footwear and gloves.”

For more details, readers can contact the council’s Landscape Officer on 0300 3037800.