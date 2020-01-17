A new restaurant selling desserts is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this Spring.

‘Just Desserts’ will open its premises at 14 College Street during the first quarter of the year, it has been confirmed this week.

The restaurant says it will specialise in Belgian waffles, crepes, cheesecakes, cakes and quality ice creams.

Work has started this week on renovating the premises and installing new signage, as pictured here.

The owner submitted a planning application last year for “a change of use of a former building society premises to a restaurant” which was approved by Sedgemoor District Council and the Town Council.

The premises was formerly home to the Britannia Building Society and then the Co-operative Bank before it closed down in 2016, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

Burnham Chamber of Trade this week welcomed the news with a spokesman adding: “It’s great to see this new business intending to open soon in Burnham town centre. It will be a valuable, tasty addition!”