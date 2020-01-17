A group of Burnham-On-Sea runners are taking part in a ‘buddies running challenge’ to raise funds for a mental health charity.

The group, pictured on Burnham seafront last night, are supporting MIND’s Red January 2020 initiative.

The four – Carol Hampton, Kevin Hampton, Jason Vickers and Lesley Goulding – are running and walking 5km each day this month – and they have already completed 475km.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Carol said: “Mental health is very much misunderstood and under-funded.”

“Stress, anxiety, depression and other ailments that can cause these issues can creep up on you without people realising.”

A Red January spokesman says: “Kick-start your 2020 in a positive way and raise funds for National Mind so together we can be active for better mental health.”

“This January, challenge yourself to get active every day, your way. Whether you run, swim, cycle or choose your favourite fitness activity, set your goal and enjoy support from the RED community every step, splash and pedal of the way.”

The Burnham group’s fundraising page is here.