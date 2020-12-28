The introduction of tighter Tier 3 restrictions meant the traditional rush to the sales after Christmas has not happened and instead local people have been heading to Burnham-On-Sea’s beach and seafront.

Large numbers of socially-distanced people have been walking off their Christmas excesses, taking advantage of the dry weather to stretch their legs and walk dogs, as pictured here.

Burnham-On-Sea beach was busier than usual, and Brean was also busy with motorists. Brean’s National Trust car park has also been busy, although it was not as busy as in some previous years. Berrow beach remains closed to vehicles.