A campervan was rescued after getting stuck in soft sand and mud on Brean Beach on Sunday evening (December 27th).

Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue was called out by the beach warden after a Bristol family got into difficulty next to Brean Down during a visit to the beach.

A BARB spokesman said: “BARB was contacted by Brean’s beach warden at 4.40pm to help a family whose campervan had become stranded at Brean Cove.”

“Our volunteers headed to the scene in BARB’s trucks, all wearing PPE, after confirming the details with HM Coastguard.”

“The stranded vehicle was near the top of the beach and had become stuck in wet sand and mud following the high tide.”

“Our crew used a combination of spades, waffle boards and safety equipment to quickly free the vehicle – much to the relief of the family inside, who thanked the team and then made a generous donation towards BARB.”

The driver of the vehicle thanked the BARB team and said: “We were really grateful for their quick response in getting us out. Great work.”