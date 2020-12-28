The number of new Coronavirus cases continues to rise in the Burnham-On-Sea area according to new weekly figures.

Official Government figures show there has been a rise in the number of local Covid cases in the new weekly data released up to December 22nd.

It comes as Somerset entered Tier 3 restrictions on Boxing Day with the prospect of a third national lockdown possible during January.

Berrow and Brent Knoll saw 49 new cases in the week, a rise of 24 cases on the previous week. It has a rate of 439.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Burnham saw 27 new cases in the week, a reduction of 3 cases on the previous week. It has a rate of 352.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Highbridge saw 18 new cases during the week, a rise of 11 cases on the previous week. It has a rate of 203.1 cases per 100,000 population.

The latest R number for the healthcare region of South West is estimated at 1 to 1.2 with a daily infection growth rate range of +1% to +4% as of 24th December.