The Met Office has issued a warning for wintry weather in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Monday).

It says rain may turn to snow, which along with ice, could lead to the potential for some disruption to travel and utilities. A yellow warning is in force from midnight until 6pm.

“An area of rain is likely to move south with the potential for it to turn to snow for a time,” says the Met Office.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in where snow develops with some areas seeing little or no accumulations.”

“However, there is a very low likelihood of 1-3 cm, and locally 5-10 cm falling in a few places, particularly over higher ground of Wales above 200 metres.”

“As well as snow, widespread ice may also be an issue, especially where treatment has been washed off road surfaces.”