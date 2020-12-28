A Christmas raffle held in aid of a Burnham-On-Sea charity has raised £1,000.

The raffle was held online for In Charley’s Memory, which helps hundreds of young people affected by mental health every year. The organisation was set up after Charley Marks took his own life at age 18 in 2014.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Charley’s mother Jo Clement says she is delighted that the raffle has raised such a super amount.

“The raffle was a fantastic success and raised £1,000 which was my personal target! We had many raffle prizes and vouchers kindly donated by our community and I’d like to say a big thank you to them and to everyone who supported us by buying raffle tickets.”

“This has been a hard year for all charities so I wanted to raise money for Charley’s charity. This was done through selling tickets via Facebook and with assistance from my three helpers; my mum, Ben (my partner) and my daughter Daisy-Mae who I’d also like to thank.”

Prizes can be collected from her house until Wednesday at 5pm and anything not collected by then will be donated to the local food bank.

“It’s a difficult time for so many of us, and our mental health continues to be affected by the pandemic and the latest lockdown, so it is imperative we are there to support those that need it the most.”

“We support anyone from the age of 11-25 and we have a further programme which supports people over the age of 26. Please remember you do not need a referral or a diagnosis to access counselling at ICM. We are there for anyone who needs that extra bit of support especially during these difficult times.”

To access the affordable counselling, email counselling@incharleysmemory.co.uk or call 01278 557490.