Somerset health bosses say the first phase of Covid-19 vaccinations in the Burnham-On-Sea area have run smoothly and planning is now underway for the next round.

Hundreds of local people received the vaccine at The Mulberry Centre next to Berrow Medical Centre before Christmas and they will be returning in January for their second vaccination.

Dr Alex Murray, Clinical Director for Fit for My Future and Clinical Executive Committee Vice Chair for Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our first Covid-19 vaccination clinic has been a fantastic achievement. It is a wonderful example of just what can be achieved when everyone pulls together to achieve a common aim.”

“It has taken a huge amount of team work from both the GP practices in Axbridge, Cheddar, Highbridge, Burnham and Berrow as well as health partners across the system to ensure that we have been able to deliver the vaccine quickly and efficiently.”

He adds: “We would not have achieved this without the commitment and hard work of all of the staff and volunteers involved and I would like to thank everyone for their help in making sure, that, on the day everyone felt safe and informed and the flow of patients being vaccinated ran smoothly.”

“Being part of this process has been incredibly humbling and emotional for everyone. The response from those being vaccinated has shown us just how important this programme is and how much it means to all involved.”

“We understand that people will be feeling anxious and worried about the spread of the virus and will be keen to get vaccinated to protect themselves, and their loved ones. We would like to reassure everyone that we are all working incredibly hard to ensure we are all ready and prepared as possible.”

Dr Murray adds: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme is the biggest in NHS history and the healthcare system in Somerset is working around the clock to support this rollout.”

“It is important to remember that this type of programme needs to be managed carefully to ensure we get it right for everyone.”

“Those in the identified priority groups will be contacted when the time is right and we are asking everyone to help us, to help them and please bear with us – we will be in touch when the time is right.”

Meanwhile, the Oxford vaccine is also expected to start rolling out in Somerset early in the New Year.