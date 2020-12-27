Poignant tributes were left on Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Christmas Day in memory of Dylan Cecil, the toddler who tragically died in a fall from the town’s jetty in 2012.

Floral tributes, messages and toys were placed on the sea wall near the top of the jetty, close to where the four year-old fell into the sea in August 2012.

The same spot was the focal point for mourners after the tragedy when hundreds of floral bouquets were left there.

Burnham’s marine rescue crews were called out on August 19th, 2012 at 6pm following reports of a young boy in the water next to Burnham’s jetty.

The Cecil family were in the area visiting family and had decided to go for a trip to the beach when tragedy struck. Tragically, while he was playing in the shallow water on the jetty, four-year-old Dylan slipped and fell into the sea.

His mother and father attempted to rescue him by jumping into the water and also nearly became victims of the strong incoming tidal currents. Within seconds, Dylan had been carried out to sea.

Burnham’s Coastguards, RNLI and BARB crewmembers undertook a full-scale search in an attempt to find him until Dylan’s body was sadly spotted by a walker near the yacht club on August 23rd, 2012.

There have been fresh calls for improvements to safety on the jetty this year following a series of incidents where people got into difficulty.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that over 1,000 people signed a petition calling for improvements. In May this year, a photographer videoed the moment a boy was saved from water next to Burnham jetty.

Pictured: The tributes left for Dylan on Burnham seafront on Christmas Day