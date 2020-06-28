Over 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for safety to be improved on Burnham-On-Sea jetty following a recent spate of safety scares.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Dean Adams has set up the online petition after reports of three incidents last month where people had got into difficulty in the sea off the end of the jetty, including a father and daughter.

A photographer videoed the moment a boy was saved from water next to Burnham jetty, which prompted Sedgemoor District Council to reintroduce a jetty warden earlier than planned.

Dean told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the death of four-year-old Dylan Cecil in August 2012, when he drowned after falling into the sea from the jetty, led to him push for more safety improvements.

Dean says: “We’ve hit the 1000 votes mark, I never thought it would get this high. A massive thank you to all that have sign the petition.”

“The death of Dylan Cecil was a terrible tragedy and I am keen to do all I can to avoid it happening again.”

“A barrier may not work, but a bigger deterrent than the signs on the floor which people walk over.”

Dean had a virtual meeting with MP James Heappey on Friday afternoon (June 19th) where he discussed the petition.

He says: “The chat with Mr Heappey went well. We spoke about why I’m so passionate about making a change and he agreed that something needs to be done but both of us weren’t sure what can be done.”

“He is also arranging for local Sedgemoor councillors to get in contact with me to discuss how and if anything can be done.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com invited Sedgemoor District Council to comment and spokeswoman Claire Faun said: “We would urge all visitors to the jetty to take heed of the many warning signs and take advice from the beach staff.”

