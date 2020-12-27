Police have issued an appeal for information from motorists who drove through Cheddar on Wednesday (December 23rd) after an ambulance crew was threatened by a driver with a baseball bat.

A Police spokesman says: “We’re appealing for information and dash cam footage after an ambulance crew responding to an emergency call were threatened by a motorist in Cheddar.”

“The ambulance was driving along the A371 at 11.40am on Wednesday December 23rd with its lights and sirens on when a black Volkswagen Scirocco began swerving in front of it and preventing it from passing.”

“The two vehicles continued onto Wideatts Road where the VW began driving into oncoming traffic before coming to stop.”

“As the ambulance pulled up alongside the vehicle the driver threatened the crew with a baseball bat.”

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam of the incident.”

If you can help, call 101 and provide the call handler the reference 5220286800.