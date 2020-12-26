The Burnham-On-Sea area is set to see gale-force winds and torrential rain tonight (Saturday) when Storm Bella sweeps through the region.

An amber weather warning for severe conditions has been issued by the Met Office from 10pm tonight until 9am on Sunday.

“Storm Bella will bring disruption. Very strong southwesterly winds are expected on Sunday morning.”

“Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely with a few spots likely to see 60-70 mph for a time.”

“Hills and particularly coasts exposed to the southwesterly winds will see a few gusts of 70-80 mph.”

“In addition to the strong winds, a period of heavy, squally rain is expected and may prove an additional hazard.”