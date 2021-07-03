RNLI lifeguards have this weekend started daily summer patrols on Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow beaches ahead of the busy holiday period.

The team is now on duty between 10am-6pm on Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea beaches until early September.

With large crowds already visiting the local coastline, the lifeguards have been busy training with fellow lifeguards in preparation for the start of their season.

Luke Penman, RNLI Lead Supervisor, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our lifeguards have been working hard in the lead up to the beaches going live. This involves completing casualty care and equipment training, as well as regular fitness tests to make sure they are ready to help keep people safe.”

“The lifeguards will also focus on preventing incidents happening in the first place and they will spend a lot of time talking to members of the public, educating them about how to keep themselves safe whilst enjoying the beach.”

‘There is a real danger of soft sand and mud at Burnham-On-Sea. We urge anyone visiting the coast to always go to a lifeguarded beach between operational hours. Take time to read and understand the local signage pointing out hazards and any areas of danger. If you do go in the water, always go between the red and yellow flags which is the safest part of the beach for swimming.”

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun adds: “All beach users are urged to follow safety signage and listen to any advice and warning information issued by Sedgemoor’s Beach Wardens and the RNLI Lifeguards, who are there to ensure your safety. RNLI lifeguards are fully trained in all aspects of beach safety, so if you have any questions please approach a lifeguard who will be more than happy to help or offer expert advice.”

“If you find yourself or anyone else in trouble, please raise your hand and call for help. It is very important that you don’t try and attempt the rescue yourself – the situation could easily worsen and you could find yourself in trouble too.”

If you see anyone in trouble on the coast or in the water, alert the lifeguards or call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.