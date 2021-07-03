Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were among teams from across Somerset sent to a barn blaze in Yeovilton on Saturday (July 3rd).

The large agricultural building, measuring 30mx25m, was completely destroyed, along with 300 tonnes of hay, 1.2 tonnes of fertiliser, a JCB tractor, a fertiliser spreader and a baler.

Fire Control had received multiple calls reporting the barn on fire at Church Street, Yeovilton at 3.55pm.

A fire service spokesman says: “Crews from Somerton, Yeovil and Martock were initially sent to this incident as well as a water carrier from Yeovil and the incident support unit from Martock.”

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed the barn to be well alight with 300 tonnes of hay and a large amount of fertiliser.”

“The incident commander made pumps 4 for manpower and then shortly after made pumps 6 due to the threat to thatch properties in the surrounding area.”

“These crews were sent from Wincanton, Castle Cary, Yeovil and Sherborne. A second water carrier was requested which came from Bridgwater, the incident command unit from Street and the welfare unit from Burnham-On-Sea were also sent.”

By 10.15pm, the incident had been brought under control and there were two fire appliances and a water bowser at the incident as it was scaled down.

Pictured: Archive image of Burnham-On-Sea fire crews in action