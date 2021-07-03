The England Coastal Path National Trail – which runs through Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean – is being extended with the creation of the North Somerset Tidal Trail.

The new section of the popular walking route will run through North Somerset, with work underway on the section of the trail between Woodspring Priory and Uphill.

The changes include the installation of new signs, resurfacing, plus new ramps and gates.

Works is also due to begin this summer on the section of the trail beginning at the River Avon via Portishead, along the coast to Poet’s Walk in Clevedon.

The establishment of these sections will mean that 24 out of the 32 miles of the North Somerset Tidal Trail will be ready for the official opening of this part of the England Coast Path National Trail later this year, or early in 2022.

North Somerset Council executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, councillor Mike Solomon, says: “I am delighted that the work for the England Coast Path is moving forward and that our residents and visitors will be able to enjoy our beautiful coastline more easily.”

“This project, carried out in partnership with Natural England, will take a while to complete and in the meantime we thank you for your patience.”

The path is already popular with walkers and visitors, with many using the South West Coast Path.

It links up to the Brean Down Way cycling and walking route which runs from Brean to Uphill. It opened in 2017, as we featured here.

The coastline from Brean Down to Minehead is already a part of the England Coastal Path.