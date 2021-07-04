Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club held its first tennis tournament for young members of its mini orange coaching group at the weekend.

Coach Vinny Duddy said the children who attend the group’s Saturday sessions have been working so hard at improving their play that it was time to put their training and technique to the test.

So he invited them to play in a competition, which led to their first ever tennis tournament being held on Saturday (July 3rd).

The tournament saw John Hampton win with a 10 to 7 win against Martha Jones and a 10 to 4 win against Zoe Lloyd with Martha coming second after beating Zoe 10 to 4.

Vinny adds: “After the tournament the players were set a homework assignment which was to write down their scores and to remember two very important sporting mantras – if in doubt it’s not out and if it’s out, shout!”

“The club has a month’s free membership offer available for anyone who wants to give tennis a go and wants to get an insight into the club before joining – please contact Barry at the club on 01278 782758 or 07749 878581.”

“The club are also participating in the LTA’s initiative to get more people back into or just get them onto a tennis court and have allocated some court times for non- members to come and have a go.”

More details can be obtained from the LTA website at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/rally. The club also runs a free 6-week coaching course sponsored by Performance Plus Sports and runs various “LTA Youth Start” junior coaching programmes.

Adult courses are run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings with Saturday Pay and Play junior coaching sessions running throughout the morning and early afternoon for all age groups and abilities. Individual coaching is also available. Details can be found on their website at www.avenuetennis.com or calling the club on 01278 782758.

Pictured: The competition underway on Saturday (Photos: Darren Lloyd)